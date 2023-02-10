Boise police arrest suspect in string of downtown fires in dumpsters, trash cans

A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly setting multiple fires across downtown Boise, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

In recent days, Boise police and fire officials have responded to several fires found in dumpsters, trash cans or trash piles, the release said. There were five such fires Friday morning, five on Thursday and one on Jan. 27. Each of the fires was put out before leading to injuries or destroying nearby structures, police said.

On Friday morning, authorities said they responded to a dumpster fire behind an occupied hotel in the 1600 block of West Main Street, which is where the Cabana Inn is located. Firefighters extinguished the flames but not before they spread to the back wall of the hotel building. Out of the many fires, police said this one caused the most damage.

At the time of the fire, several Boise police officers went to the area, the release said, and eventually found and arrested the suspect, who faces one felony count of first-degree arson and three felony counts of third-degree arson. He was arrested and booked at the Ada County Jail, where he remained Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, police said.