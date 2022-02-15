UPDATE: Boise police arrest woman after stabbing; four schools placed in lockdown

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

A woman was arrested by officers after allegedly stabbing a man near the West End on Tuesday, an incident that prompted four nearby schools to be placed on lockdown for less than an hour, police said.

At 10 a.m., Boise police responded to a reported stabbing near the 900 block of N. 27th St., according to a tweet from the department. An adult man was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Officers began searching for a female suspect after preliminary information from officers indicated she had fled the scene, police said. A woman matching the description was located and taken into custody.

Lowell Scott Middle School, Madison Early Childhood Center, Whittier Elementary School and St. Mary’s School were temporarily placed on lockdown, Boise police spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman by text.

The Boise Police Department is continuing to investigate. Neither the suspect or the victim’s names or ages were released by police.