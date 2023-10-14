Boise police ask for help identifying burglary suspect caught on home surveillance video

Boise police are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of at least two burglaries in the past week.

Police believe the man, seen on surveillance video, broke into a home in the 2500 block of North 31st Street on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The residents were out of town at the time, police said.

In addition, the man is suspected of a burglary the same day near West Boise Avenue and Chrisway Drive, just west of the Boise State University campus. The man also may have been responsible for other recent home break-ins, police said.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the suspect or has other information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.