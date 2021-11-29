Boise Police ask for help in search for 29-year-old who’s been missing for weeks

The Boise Police Department is “hoping to check the welfare of a woman” who was reported missing earlier this month, the department posted on Facebook and Twitter.

The 29-year-old woman identified as Ashlee was last seen Nov. 7, according to BPD. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is about 6-foot-1 and 300 pounds, police wrote. She said she would rejoin family on Thanksgiving but didn’t show up. Items from the room she was renting in Boise are also missing, according to the police’s Facebook post.

Police said there’s “no evidence” of foul play, but officers and Ashlee’s family are concerned about her safety.

Ashlee was believed to be driving a borrowed maroon Ford F-150 truck with a license plate including 2M852, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 208-377-6790, Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677 or visit www.343COPS.com.