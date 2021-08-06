Boise Police close block of Bannock Street after alleged assault. Suspect arrested.

A suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a weapon on West Bannock Street on Thursday evening, according to the Boise Police Department, which had a large presence in the area and blocked off Bannock between 17th and 18th streets.

Police were dispatched to the scene at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, according to a BPD spokesperson, Haley Williams. One victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams declined to say what kind of weapon was involved. The investigation is ongoing.

The police presence in the downtown block included at least eight BPD vehicles and a dozen Boise officers, who were all still present as the time neared 9 p.m. There also was one Garden City Police vehicle at the scene. Officers could be seen interviewing residents of the block.