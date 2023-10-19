Boise police continue to search for man suspected of targeting women in burglaries

Boise police continue their search for a man suspected of targeting young women in burglaries in recent weeks.

Evidence indicates that the suspect is targeting young women, taking or moving items inside of their house and apartments, and using force to enter both locked and unlocked doors, the Boise Police Department said in a social media post. Boise police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s or 40s with dark brown hair.

The suspect was known to have taken a firearm and women’s undergarments, police said, and bypassed more valuable items such as wallets, cash and jewelry. Each reported incident occurred in the daytime and in different parts of Boise.

Boise police have asked anyone who recognizes the man or has any leads to call 208-377-6790.