Boise police cornered a man in shed near Hill Road on Tuesday. He faces several charges

North End residents saw a heavy police presence in the Hill Road area Tuesday night when law enforcement spent nearly an hour attempting to coax a man out of a backyard shed.

Court documents filed Wednesday provided more details about the incident, which resulted in the man’s arrest on suspicion of two felony and two misdemeanor charges.

At 5:14 p.m. Tuesday, Boise police responded to a call reporting that a man and woman were doing drugs in a car in the parking lot of Greenwood’s Ski Haus, according to a court affidavit. The caller said he suspected the man was armed.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, but a 27-year-old Garden City man in the passenger seat ran out of the car and fled into a backyard storage shed on W. Hill Terrace Lane, the affidavit said.

As the man was fleeing, police officers saw that he had a handgun on his hip, so that triggered a “code red alert” from police that advised neighbors to shelter in place, Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Kramer told the Idaho Statesman.

When the man refused to come out of the shed, police called in a crisis negotiation team, a police dog and a drone. Officers took him into custody “without incident” after about 45 minutes, Kramer said.

A citizen notified officers that they had seen the man put something in a nearby bush, which turned out to be a gun, according to the affidavit.

The man faces felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful entry for going into the shed while fleeing law enforcement, as well as misdemeanor chargers for resisting arrest and failing to appear in court on a previous warrant.