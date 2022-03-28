Boise Police Department investigating an armed robbery; male suspect still at large

The Boise Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place off of State Street on Friday.

At 9:45 police were dispatched to the 4100 block of West State Street for a report of an armed robbery that occurred around 8:45 p.m. at an undisclosed business, according to a news release from Boise police. The suspect — who is described as a Hispanic male about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds — entered the business and used a firearm to demand money from an employee, police said.

Boise police spokesperson Haley Williams would not identify the business when asked by the Idaho Statesman on Monday.

The man was able to get away with cash, police said. Williams also did not release the amount the suspect stole.

“Officers searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him,” according to the release.

The incident was captured on a surveillance video, which shows the man — who is wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled over his head and a black face mask — pointing the gun at the employee and said, “Get the money right now,” according to police.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect’s voice or has information about the robbery to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677. Individuals can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app.

The Boise Police Violent Crimes Unit, along with Boise Police Victim Witness Coordinators, responded to the robbery. The investigation was ongoing as of Monday.