Update: Boise police ‘made contact’ with nine-year-old girl; investigation ongoing

Alex Brizee

The Boise Police Department “made contact” with a 9-year-old girl that was previously reported as missing.

Boise police said Bridgette is with a family member, but the investigation is ongoing, according to a Twitter post.

“Thank you to everyone who helped share this message,” the tweet said.

Bridgette was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday at her home in the area of Shoshone and Kathryn streets.
