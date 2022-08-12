Boise Police Department searching for potentially armed suspect after bank robbery

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

The Boise Police Department is searching for a potentially armed suspect after police alleged he robbed a bank off of Overland Road.

At 10:13 a.m. officers responded to a report of a bank robbery at the 6900 block of West Overland Road, according to a Twitter post from Boise police. Spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman by email that “the bank is a victim,” so the department declined to identify the bank.

Williams said witnesses believed the suspect was armed.

Authorities said the man stole an “undisclosed amount of money.” BPD set up a perimeter and are searching the area, the tweet said.

Boise police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, and he is about 5 feet 8 inches tall.