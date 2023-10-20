Boise police, fire searching for man who went missing in Quinn’s Pond near West End

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

The Boise police and fire departments are searching for a man who went missing in the water at Quinn’s Pond.

At around 4 p.m. the agencies responded to the area, and according to a 5:16 p.m. post from Boise Fire on X, formally known as Twitter, the search is ongoing. Quinn’s Pond is a 22-acre pond just west of downtown Boise’s West End.

The Boise Fire Department’s dive team is at the scene. The Idaho Statesman reached out to authorities for more information.

Around 4:00 this afternoon Boise Fire and Boise Police responded to a report of an adult male who went missing in the water at Quinn’s pond. A search, involving the Boise Fire dive team is ongoing. — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) October 20, 2023