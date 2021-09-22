Boise police, Idaho State troopers arrest 11 in Tuesday prostitution sting

State and local law enforcement conducted a prostitution sting that netted nearly a dozen arrests in Boise.

Members of the Idaho State Police and Boise Police Department conducted a sting Tuesday in an undisclosed place in Boise, according to a news release from BPD.

In total, 11 people were arrested on misdemeanor charges of patronizing a prostitute. If convicted, those arrested could be sentenced to up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

“Our focus for this operation was to reduce the demand for prostitution in the Treasure Valley,” Boise Police Detective Mike Miraglia said in the news release. “Prostitution is not a victimless crime.”

Police thanked community partners for their help in cases involving sex crimes, such as FACES of Hope, the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition, and Idaho COBS.