Boise police identify Idaho man arrested for stabbing near airport

Boise police released the identity of the man arrested Thursday in the stabbing death of another man near the Boise Airport.

Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls, was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County jail facing a charge of first-degree murder, according to a news release.

Police responded to the stabbing in an industrial area of South Production Avenue north of Gowen Road before 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Evidence suggests Brower and two other men were in a parked car and “became involved in an altercation,” the release said.

Brower, who investigators believed was armed with a knife, got out of the car with one of the men while the third man tried to drive away. The third man eventually left the car and ran to get help.

Police found Brower walking down a nearby road, the release said, then found the victim dead with stab wounds.

