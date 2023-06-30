Boise police identify officer in fatal shooting, announce internal investigation

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

The Boise Police Department announced Friday that an investigation of last Saturday’s fatal police shooting was underway, and also identified the officer who killed Payton Wasson, 22, of Nampa.

Chance Feldner, an 8 1/2-year veteran of BPD, was the officer who fired his weapon. He has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a critical incident, according to a news release.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office said in a report Monday that Wasson had been shot in the head. He died in the hospital Sunday.

Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar called the shooting a “tragedy” for the Wasson family, as well as witnesses and “our community.”

“If this incident involved a member of my family, I too would want more information about what happened,” he said in the release. “We are investigating what happened to ensure integrity and accountability. To that end, an internal investigation is underway.”

Friday’s news release also provided a little more information on what preceded the shooting.

Police were investigating “a situation involving individuals and a vehicle” in what they believed to be “gang activity and/or narcotics sales” at around 1 a.m. Saturday in the vicinity of 5th and Idaho streets. Officers identified the owner of the vehicle, and at 2:12 a.m., they approached it after its owner’s parole officer had requested a search.

As they tried to make contact with people in the vehicle, Wasson fled from the scene with a firearm in his hand, police said, and he refused commands to stop. Police said a gun was recovered next to him after he was shot.

The car owner was detained, searched and arrested on a drug charge, according to police and court records.