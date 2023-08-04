Boise police identify officers involved in fatal North End shootout

Boise police have identified the officers involved in a fatal shootout with an armed man in Boise’s North End.

The six — Sgts. Jason Pietrzak and Kirk Rush and Officers Ryan Pollard, Chase Fiddler, Dominic Rogers and Craig Sousa — were involved in the shooting of 28-year-old Macey Juker at the intersection of 19th and Washington streets, police said Friday in a news release.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at 10:24 p.m. July 26, according to previous Statesman reporting. They asked for backup at 10:43 p.m. after hearing gunshots. The responding officers were “immediately engaged in gunfire,” police said. Officers killed the suspect, who was later identified as Juker by the Ada County coroner.

The officers were placed on administrative leave pending a Critical Incident Task Force investigation, which is standard for police shootings in Idaho. The Garden City Police Department is leading the investigation, according to Statesman reporting.

Boise police have had four fatal shootings this year alone, more than the department has had in decades.

The release provided the last names and first initial for each officer, and the Statesman identified their first names using a sworn officers list.

One sergeant’s 3rd shooting in 14 months

Rush, who joined the department in 2004, has now been involved in three shootings since last year. He was one of seven police officers involved in the shooting of 39-year-old Jake Cottrell in June 2022, and he also shot 48-year-old Harry Andrews in January, according to previous Statesman reporting.

Cottrell, a suspect in two shootings in Boise and Meridian, was killed shooting at officers on Broadway Ave after allegedly stealing a car, the Statesman reported.

Rush shot Andrews, who was walking down traffic lanes on the Interstate 184 connector near the Flying Wye, after Andrews refused to follow commands and produced a weapon, police said.

Rush also alleged in a tort claim that former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee broke his neck during a morning briefing in October 2021, according to previous Statesman reporting. A tort claim puts a government agency on notice that it may be sued.

