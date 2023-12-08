Boise police investigate fatal crash after vehicle veered off roadway, hit tree and fence

The Boise Police Department is investigating a crash that left a man dead early Friday, according to a news release from the agency.

The man was driving fast and headed east sometime before 1:25 a.m. on Lake Forest Drive in southeast Boise when his vehicle veered off the road near South Impatiens Place, crossed a berm, struck a tree and then hit a fence, according to the news release. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the driver died at the scene, police said.

There were no other cars involved and he was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to the release. The Ada County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man after his family is notified.