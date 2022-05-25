Boise police investigate gunshot fired into Fairview Avenue business in mid-May

The Boise Police Department is investigating after a gunshot was fired into a business in West Boise in the middle of May.

The shot was fired at around 3:45 a.m. on May 15 in the 9100 block of Fairview Avenue, according to a tweet from the police department posted on Wednesday. No one was in the building at the time, the tweet said.

The gunshot went through the window and into a wall inside the business, according to a police Facebook post.

Surveillance video of the incident, posted on Facebook, shows a white car, “possibly a sedan,” driving along Fairview. What sounds like a gunshot can be heard on the video.

Police said they are looking for further information about the incident, including other surveillance video.