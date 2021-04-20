Boise Police investigating sexual misconduct allegation against Idaho House member

The Boise Police Department on Monday told the Idaho Statesman it is investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct against an Idaho House Republican.

Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman he described as an adult volunteer on the legislative staff. A panel of House members found probable cause in an ethics complaint of “inappropriate sexual conduct” submitted by House Republican leaders last month. Von Ehlinger has denied the allegation.

Haley Williams, spokesperson for BPD, told the Statesman on Monday that BPD has “an open investigation into these allegations.” Williams said BPD began the investigation in March.

“As it is an open investigation, no further information is available at this time,” Williams said. “Detectives from BPD’s Special Victims Unit work closely with FACES of Hope on investigations of this nature and victims are provided with multiple resources and options.”

On Friday, Williams told the Statesman that BPD did not have any police reports involving von Ehlinger. Williams said Monday she was unaware of the report “due to the status of the investigation.”

In the ethics complaint dated March 17, House Republicans said the criminal investigation would not move forward upon the request of someone whose name was redacted in the public release. The complaint also stated that legislators were advised by the Attorney General’s Office not to pursue an ethics complaint “to prevent interference with the criminal investigation.”

“… Now that it appears that we will no longer be interfering with an ongoing investigation, we feel compelled to bring this complaint before the Ethics and House Policy Committee,” the complaint read.

House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, in an email to the Statesman, said the ethics committee will move forward with scheduling public hearings.

“It was our understanding that the investigation was not going forward when the leadership letter to the ethics committee was issued,” Blanksma said.

Von Ehlinger did not respond to a request for comment Monday.