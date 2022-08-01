Boise police are looking for a missing man. He was last seen near Idaho City

The Boise Police Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen near Idaho City.

James Daly left his Boise home at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday and said he would be near Idaho City, according to Facebook posts from his granddaughter and the Boise County Sheriff’s Office. At 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Daly’s phone was pinged near Idaho City, according to a Twitter post from the Boise Police Department.

Authorities said he didn’t return home as expected. The Facebook post from Daly’s granddaughter said Daly on Friday spoke to someone at Mores Creek Summit, which is in the Boise National Forest and about 13 miles from Idaho City.

BPD is searching for a missing adult male named James after he didn’t return home as expected. He was last seen on July 27, 2022 and his cell phone pinged near Idaho City that day around 5:15pm. James was driving a black 2017 Ford F150 with a camper shell and Idaho plate: 1AN0944 pic.twitter.com/pZb9JMZHab — Boise PD (@BoisePD) July 31, 2022

Daly is described as 6’1”, 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, the Twitter post said. He was last seen driving a 2017 Ford F-150 XLT with a black camper shell, authorities said. The license plate number is 1AN0944.

Boise County sheriff’s deputies have been keeping an eye out for Daly, Sheriff Scott Turner told the Statesman by phone Monday. Turner said Daly’s missing person case is being handled by Boise police.

Anyone with information can contact the Boise Police Department at 208-377-6790 or the Boise County Sheriff’s Office at 208-392-4411.