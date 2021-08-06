Boise Police: Man arrested after wielding broken pool cue, chasing and threatening people

A suspect was arrested Thursday evening for allegedly chasing and threatening people with a broken pool cue, according to the Boise Police Department.

Edward Stanger, 57, was charged with four felonies on Thursday, including aggravated assault, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, and assault or battery while propelling bodily fluid at law enforcement, according to court records. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of public intoxication, resisting or obstructing officers, and malicious injury to property.

In a news release, police said officers responded to a call just before 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of W. Eastover Terrace, near Boise State University. Police had received reports of “a man chasing after people with spear like objects,” the release said. “Evidence indicates the subject ... was holding two halves of a broken pool cue while chasing multiple groups of people and shouting threats.”

Police said the suspect also was seen “striking several vehicles with the broken cue.”

When officers arrived, according to the release, Stanger threatened them and ignored their commands, and attempted to pick up the broken pool cue he had dropped. In response, an officer “deployed their taser,” the release said.

While Stanger was being arrested, he “kicked and spit at officers,” the release added. He was medically cleared at a local hospital and booked into the Ada County Jail.

At an arraignment hearing on Friday, a prosecutor said Stanger was chasing “families with children” with the broken pool stick. Magistrate Judge Joanne Kibodeaux set bond at $100,000. Stanger’s next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16.