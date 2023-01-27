Boise police: Man was caught in the act using tools to bust into ATM, change machines

The Boise Police Department said officers arrested a 44-year-old Emmett man early Thursday morning after interrupting a burglary attempt.

According to a press release, Boise officers responded to a motion and sound-activated alarm at about 4 a.m. at a business in the 1700 block of S. Broadway Avenue, according to a news release, and they arrived to hear banging, the sound of power tools and coins falling onto the floor.

Police said they found the suspect using several tools to force entry into two change machines and an ATM. The man refused to obey officers’ commands and ran farther into the building, eventually forcing his way through drywall into a neighboring business.

With the help of police dogs, officers apprehended the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital and then to the Ada County Jail. He remains in custody on charges of malicious injury to property, burglary and resisting officers.

Police said in the release that the suspect caused significant property damage after entering the first business through the roof and then busting through the drywall. Police said he also damaged a water main line.