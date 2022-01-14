Boise Police: Meridian man arrested after allegedly fleeing, ramming police vehicle

Boise Police have arrested a 38-year-old Meridian man who rammed into a police car and kept driving during a late-night vehicle chase in West Boise on Friday morning, according to a news release.

After midnight on Friday, police officers approached a vehicle near West Fairview Avenue and Dawn Drive to conduct a welfare check on the driver of a truck pulled over on the road, the release said. Officers saw “a large amount of smoke coming from the truck and saw an adult male driver slumped over in the driver’s seat,” according to BPD.

One officer saw evidence of “recent narcotic use” and knocked on the truck’s window. After the driver stirred, he refused to open his window or turn off his vehicle, instead attempting to drive off from the scene, according to police.

During a chase, the suspect “was traveling at a high rate of speed and at times driving on the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic,” police said.

At one point, he crashed into a police vehicle and kept driving, the release said. Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies eventually executed a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver, which forces a driver to lose control of their vehicle and stop.

The suspect was arrested and charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor failing to stop for damage at an accident, misdemeanor driving under the influence, misdemeanor driving without privileges and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.

The suspect will be arraigned Friday afternoon and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 27. He is being held without bail at the Ada County Jail, according to jail records.