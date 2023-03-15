Boise police name 22-year-old suspect shot by officers after car chase near Timberline HS

The Boise Police Department on Wednesday identified Gavin Donithorne, 22, as the suspect involved in a shooting last week near Timberline High School.

Authorities had been searching for Donithorne after he allegedly sent his family “threatening messages.” Donithorne was driving to Boise from Oregon, police previously said.

Boise police and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office located Donithorne in southeast Boise after following his vehicle in a pursuit. Officials said Donithorne pointed and “appeared to discharge” a weapon at officers after he exited his car.

A Boise police officer and an Ada County sheriff’s deputy each fired their guns at Donithorne. He was struck at least once by a shot but tried to flee. Officers chased Donithorne on foot and took him into custody, according to the initial press release.

The Idaho Statesman previously reported that police recovered a BB gun from the scene. Interim Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar previously said at a press conference that the weapon looked “very very real,” but he was not sure if that was the gun Donithorne allegedly carried.

According to a press release, Donithorne was injured during the shooting and remains in the hospital. Police have issued a warrant and will arrest him upon his release from the hospital. He is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault on a police officer and one count of felony eluding.

On Wednesday, Boise police identified Nicholas Quintana, a five-year veteran of law enforcement, as the one who shot Donithorne. Quintana joined the Boise Police Department in January.

The sheriff’s office has not publicly identified the deputy that also discharged their weapon at the suspect, but it will upon completing a Critical Incident Task Force investigation to review the incident. The investigation will then be sent to an external prosecuting attorney for a criminal review of the officers’ actions.