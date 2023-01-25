For Boise police officer who killed wanted man Monday, a second shooting in 3 months

The Boise Police Department on Tuesday identified Kip Paporello, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement, as the officer responsible for fatally shooting a man who was accused of violating his parole and was being sought by authorities.

It was Paporello’s second shooting in less than three months.

Law enforcement had been searching for 32-year-old Eli Nash, a registered sex offender, since Nov. 13, according to a BPD news release. The Idaho Department of Correction had included Nash on its list of most wanted fugitives in December, and police located him on Monday night in a car outside a restaurant at the Meridian Crossroads mall.

Police said Paporello was “forced to discharge his weapon” while authorities tried to take Nash into custody. Interim Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said Monday night that Nash had a weapon that appeared to be a handgun, and Tuesday’s news release said investigators “recovered a firearm from the scene.”

Nash pleaded guilty to two felony counts of the possession of sexually exploitative child material in 2018 and spent three years in prison before being released on parole. Authorities say he violated that parole, which ultimately led to Monday night’s events.

In November, Paporello was identified as the Boise officer who shot and injured aggravated battery suspect Jeremy Waste, who police said threatened officers with a knife.

Police had been searching for Waste, 30, after he allegedly stabbed his father in the neck multiple times. His father survived, and police obtained a warrant for Waste’s arrest. On Nov. 21, Boise officers found him in Southeast Boise, and the Garden City man charged at an officer, prompting Paporello to fire his weapon, according to police.

Officers provided life-saving care before paramedics arrived and took Waste to a hospital. He later was booked into the Ada County Jail, and now faces four felony charges in the attack on his father and the incident with police.

Paporello has been placed on administrative leave, just as he was after November’s shooting. Such a move is standard post-shooting policy.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force investigation into this incident will be led by the Garden City Police Department, and BPD also will conduct an internal investigation.

This was the second shooting involving Boise police in 2023. There were seven police shootings in the Treasure Valley in 2022, with the Boise Police Department being involved in three.