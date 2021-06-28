Boise police say officers shoot man after investigating case involving missing boy

Nicole Blanchard
·1 min read

This story is developing. Check back at idahostatesman.com for more.

Gunshots were fired after Boise police confronted a man believed to be involved with an endangered teenager, officials said in a series of tweets.

Around 6:30 p.m., Boise Police Department said officers were looking for Mohamud Hassan Mkoma, a man connected to a missing 14-year-old boy identified only as Salayman.

Police said they “have reason to believe the child may be in danger.”

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police said they found the teen and he was safe. In a tweet, police said they confronted Mkoma near 36th and Eyrie streets “and there was an officer-involved shooting.” It wasn’t immediately clear who fired and how many shots were fired.

Mkoma was transported to a hospital. His condition was not immediately made public and it’s not clear if anyone else was injured.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories