Boise police release name of man shot and injured by Meridian officers

The Boise Police Department released the name of the 39-year-old Boise man who was shot and injured after exchanging gunfire with multiple law enforcement agencies last week.

On June 9, authorities alleged Jake Cottrell — who is still at the hospital — was involved in two shootings about 10 miles apart, in northwest Boise and downtown Meridian, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department and prior Statesman reporting. At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Boise police were informed that two Idaho Department of Correction parole officers were involved in a shooting. The Department of Correction confirmed the shooting in a tweet but hasn’t provided additional details.

Cottrell allegedly stole a car and authorities pursued him before exchanging gunfire on Broadway Avenue. Cottrell was taken to a local hospital after officers shot him.

Cottrell will be booked into the Ada County Jail on seven felonies once he is released from the hospital, according to the news release. Boise police said they didn’t have an update on Cottrell’s condition. The Statesman has reached out to spokesperson Haley Williams for additional information.

Boise police name officers involved

Seven officers were involved in the shooting, but only the three Boise officers’ names have been released: Cpl. Brek Orton, a 23-year veteran of Boise police; Sgt. Kirk Rush, whose been with the department for 17 years; and Officer Connor Burch, who has been an officer for nearly four years.

The Meridian Police Department released the age, ranks, and experience level of the two Meridian police officers involved in the shooting but said their names wouldn’t be released until after the Critical Incident Task Force investigation was completed. CITF investigation can take several months to complete.

The Meridian officers involved were a 26-year-old male Meridian officer with five years of experience, three of them in Meridian, and a 41-year-old male Meridian sergeant with 21 total years, 17 of them in Meridian, Meridian police previously said.

No Meridian or Boise officers were injured, Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea previously said.

Department of Correction has not released any additional details regarding its parole officers or identified them and it’s unclear why the department was involved in the shooting. Spokesperson Jeff Ray declined to comment Wednesday.

According to the Department of Correction and online court records, Cottrell pleaded guilty to domestic violence in the presence of a child in 2012. He was on probation at the time of last week’s shooting.

Cottrell was arrested on suspicion of assault or battery upon certain personnel, two counts of grand theft, robbery, unlawful possession by a convicted felon, eluding a police officer, and an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.

The investigation is being led by the Garden City Police Department.