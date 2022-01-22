Boise police respond early Saturday to reported gunfire; 3 arrested on unrelated charges

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

The Boise Police Department responded to reports of gunfire early Saturday, a department spokesperson confirmed.

Spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman by text:

At approximately 1:45 a.m. police responded to the area of South 5th and West Grove streets downtown after nearby officers heard at least one shot fired. Boise police quickly located evidence that a gun had been fired.

After speaking to witnesses, officers located a vehicle that may have been involved and contacted the owner.

Following the investigation, officers arrested three suspects in the vehicle on unrelated charges. A firearm was recovered.

Police didn’t find anyone injured at the scene or any property damage. The investigation is ongoing.