Update: Boise Police locate 14-year-old girl who went missing in Veterans Park on Tuesday

Ian Max Stevenson

A local teen who went missing in Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday was found on Wednesday, according to the Boise Police Department.

Alayna, 14, was “safely located” early Wednesday afternoon, according to a police tweet.

Alayna went missing near West Jordan Street and 28th Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to another police tweet.

