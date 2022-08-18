Boise police search for man they say tried to entice child, exposed himself

The Boise Police Department is looking for a man they say attempted to entice a child on Aug. 5. on the Bench.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on N. Avenger Lane when a man exposed himself to a child and asked the child to come over to him, according to a Thursday news release from police. The man then left the scene on a bicycle.

Police searched the area after the incident but did not find the man, the release said. The Boise Police Department Neighborhood Contact Unit is still investigating.

The release described the suspect as a white male with red hair and a full beard, about 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing between 150 and 165 pounds, and between 21 and 30 years of age. He was riding a black mountain bike and wearing black shorts, a white T-shirt, a black baseball hat and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677 (COPS).