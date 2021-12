Boise Police are searching for a missing and endangered teen.

Keira, 16, went missing from her home neart S. Owyhee Street and W. Hillcrest Drive, north of the Boise Airport, at around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a police tweet.

Keira was last seen wearing black leggings and a long-sleeve black shirt, police said.

Boise Police ask residents with information about Keira’s whereabouts to call 208-377-6790.