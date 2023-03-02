Boise police search for missing vulnerable adult. He was last seen in Garden City

The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult who drove to a grocery story and didn’t come back home.

Jerry was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Chinden Boulevard and North Gleenwood Street in the Garden City area, according to a tweet from the police department. He was driving a white 2012 Ford Fusion with the license plate number 1A6Y578, police said.

Jerry is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds; he has grey hair and brown eyes, according to the tweet. Police said he was last seen wearing a leather jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 208-377-6790.