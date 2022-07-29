Boise police search for suspect wanted for igniting vehicle in Veterans Park area

The Boise Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stuffed material into a vehicle’s gas funnel and lighted it on fire, according to a social media post.

The incident caused $4,000 in damages, police said.

Between 11:30 p.m. and 12:24 a.m. on July 2-3, “evidence indicates” that a male suspect “stuffed material” into a gas funnel of a vehicle in the 600 block of N. 29th Street, in the Veterans Park neighborhood, according to an Instagram post.

“A witness in the area saw a male subject walking away from the truck while striking a lighter in his hand,” the post read.

Police said “it does not appear” that the victims knew the suspect.

Photos of the incident indicate that the vehicle was a pickup truck.

Under Idaho law, third-degree arson is defined by the destruction of personal property, and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. However, it’s not known exactly what charges the suspect could face.

Police ask that anyone with further information contact the department at 208-377-6790, 208-343-2677 or at www.343cops.com.