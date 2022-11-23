Boise police search for vehicle after shooting, release name of officer who shot suspect

The Boise Police Department on Wednesday identified Kip Paporello, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement, as the one who shot aggravated battery suspect Jeremy Waste on Monday night, after police said Waste threatened officers with a knife.

Authorities also said they are looking for a vehicle that they believe is part of their investigation into incidents prior to the shooting.

Police had been searching for Waste, 30, after he allegedly stabbed his father in the neck multiple times on Friday. His father was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a press release.

Two officers located Waste in southeast Boise on Monday evening, and he tried to flee and then charged at them with a knife in his hands, according to police. Officers made several attempts to avoid dangerous contact with Waste by repositioning themselves behind a police vehicle, Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Garrett Swenson said at an arraignment hearing Tuesday.

Paporello then shot and injured Waste at the scene because he kept charging, police said. Officers provided life-saving care before paramedics arrived and took Waste to a hospital, according to a news release.

The two officers involved in the incident were not injured and are on paid administrative leave, which is standard department policy, according to the release.

Waste arrived at his arraignment on Tuesday with one arm in a cast. He is in custody at the Ada County Jail with a bond set at $300,000 for the alleged attack on his father and at $1.5 million for the charges related to Monday night’s altercation with police.

He has preliminary hearings scheduled for Dec. 2 and Dec. 5.

Boise police try to find minivan

Boise police are looking for a vehicle as part of what they called an ongoing investigation into incidents prior to the shooting Monday night.

Boise investigators are looking for a similar vehicle as the one pictured above. The vehicle is a medium gray 2001 Honda Odyssey with heavily oxidized metal, peeling paint on the hood and roof and a trailer hitch partially hanging down in the back.

The vehicle is described as “a medium gray colored 2001 Honda Odyssey with heavily oxidized metal, peeling paint on the hood and roof, and a trailer hitch partially hanging down in the back.”

Police said the vehicle has an Idaho license plate 1A8D969, but it may be missing or altered. They said the vehicle may be parked near the Greenbelt.

Anyone with information about the vehicle’s location is asked to call nonemergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.