Boise police searching for missing 16-year-old, who’s believed to be ‘endangered runaway’

Boise police are looking for a missing 16-year-old, who investigators believe is “an endangered runaway,” according to BPD social media posts.

The Police Department tweeted at 10:14 p.m. Saturday about the missing person, identified only as Caylee. As of 3 p.m. Sunday, there was no update on the search, police spokesperson Haley Williams wrote in an email.

Caylee was last seen at Borah Park in Boise about 6 p.m. Saturday “wearing a white and gray crop top, blue jeans and a purple backpack,” the police’s Facebook post read.

Police ask that anyone with information about where she might be to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.