Boise police searching for two missing teens, one believed to be endangered

The Boise Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers.

Police said on Twitter on Thursday that the investigations are unrelated, but the department has “reached a point” where it is asking for help.

One of the missing teens, police said, is believed to be endangered because he takes certain medication and does not have it. Marcus, 17, was last seen near North Curtis Road and West Emerald Street on Wednesday. Police said he could be wearing white and blue sweatpants with a black hoodie.

Boise police are also searching for 13-year-old Jailyn, who was last seen on Sunday, when she ran away from home near Five Mile and Florence roads. Police said they have followed several leads to locate her.

“Considering the length of time Jailyn has been missing, officers and her family are increasingly worried for her safety,” police said.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.