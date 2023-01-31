Boise police searching for two suspects involved in armed robbery on Bench

The Boise Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place Tuesday at a business in the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill Street.

Boise police said on Twitter that they responded at about 1:22 p.m., and security footage showed two suspects wearing masks and displaying a weapon. Police said the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and are still at large.

Police said they set up a perimeter and temporarily requested that nearby schools shelter in place. That order was lifted after about 90 minutes.

Despite having officers flood the area, and using a drone and police dogs in the search, police had not located the suspects as of midafternoon.

Police said the suspects are both white adult males. One wore a blue hoodie with gray sweatpants and the other wore a black hoodie with gray sweatpants, and black and white basketball shoes.

Police have asked anyone in the area to call 911 if they see a suspect, and also requested any doorbell camera footage from residents living near Latah, Cassia, Rose Hill and Roosevelt streets in that area of the Boise Bench. Residents who may have captured images of the suspects are asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.