Boise police searching for witnesses after crash leaves pedestrian dead

Do you drive a dark-colored sedan? Were you driving around West Boise in early June? The Boise Police Department might want to talk to you.

At around 9:15 p.m. June 2, police said that a 23-year-old driver intentionally hit Boise resident Elizabeth Sorg with his vehicle after an altercation. The suspect allegedly hit Sorg near the intersection of West Poplar Street and North Cole Road. Sorg, 37, was taken to the emergency room and died from blunt force injuries, according to previous Statesman reporting.

Police said Marion Nikichimus, the suspect, also struck another person and injured them. Nikichimus was arrested at the scene and, according to online court records, he’s now facing three felonies: second-degree murder, aggravated battery and an enhancement for using a deadly weapon — a vehicle — in the commission of a felony.

According to a news release, detectives from the Boise Police Department are searching for the driver or passengers of a dark-colored sedan that was traveling west on Poplar Street around 9:15 p.m. Police said the sedan was seen traveling “directly behind” Nikichimus’ vehicle when Sorg and the other victim were hit, and that the vehicle’s occupants may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information — or any witnesses who haven’t talked to the police — are being asked to call the department’s dispatch at 208-377-6790. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, by visiting its website at 343COPS.com or by leaving a tip using the “P3 Tips” app.

Sorg’s loved ones have created a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of memorial expenses, and anything remaining will go to her husband or be donated to help animals in need, according to the page. The GoFundMe page, which is hoping to raise $7,000, described Sorg as a sweet and kind person who “loved every animal on the planet.”