Boise police seek help finding old car thought to be linked to 1994 missing-person case

Almost 29 years ago to the day, Krystyn Dunlap’s mother reported her 17-year-old daughter missing. On Wednesday, Boise police said they have new information about her disappearance.

Detectives are looking for a gray 1989 Z28 Camaro, which “could be the evidence we need to help solve what happened to Krystyn and find justice for her and her family,” Boise Police Sgt. Justin Kendall said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the Camaro is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at: 208-343-COPS (2677). Boise Police

Dunlap’s disappearance on Oct. 16, 1994, was initially believed to be a runaway incident, according to police. Her case status was changed to missing person in 1998, the same year the case had “gone cold.”

In 2021, detectives revisited the case and came to believe that foul play was involved. Police said Dunlap’s mother had reported her missing in October 1994, but friends, acquaintances and people she was living with at the time said they had been in contact with her until mid-December.

The Idaho Statesman reported in 2021 that many in Dunlap’s family, who still gather to celebrate her birthday each year, believed that she may be dead. The family also told the Statesman that they believe Dunlap’s disappearance was connected to her now-deceased boyfriend, Charles “Corey” Castro.

Boise police have not named any suspects in the case. Police are asking for the public’s help in spreading the word that they are looking for the 1989 Camaro.

They have tracked its last known location to the Reno area, specifically Sun Valley, Nevada, but that was nearly 20 years ago, the news release said.

“Detectives are only interested in finding the vehicle, and none of the vehicle’s owners since 1994 are suspected of any wrongdoing or under investigation,” the release said.

The vehicle’s identification number, or VIN, is 1G1FP21E3KL147418.

“We are asking people to spread the word that we are looking for this car,” Kendall said. “If you have a friend or neighbor with an old Camaro on their property, ask about it, check the VIN. Please check old salvage yards, hobby/part shops, etc. It’s possible that as of about 2000, it was no longer running and was being used as a parts car, potentially ending up in the amateur car racing/car building circuit. We know it’s a long shot, but we would really like to find this car.”

