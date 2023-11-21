Coroner identifies hit-and-run victim. Boise police seek public’s help finding suspect

Police are looking for a suspect after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Monday night.

The incident happened on State Street in Garden City, just west of North Roe Street, likely between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Police said they believe the driver was heading east on State Street when they struck a woman who was on or near the roadway.

Officers responded at about 7:15 p.m. and found the woman had already died, according to Boise police. They secured the area and closed State Street’s eastbound lanes while an Idaho State Police crash reconstruction investigated.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 56-year-old Erma Sookiyak, of Anchorage, Alaska. Her cause of death was listed as “traumatic blunt force injuries” and the manner was an “accident.” The coroner pronounced her dead at the scene at 8:20 p.m.

Police believe the suspect’s vehicle was silver or gray and “likely has noticeable damage to the front end, windshield and hood,” according to the release.

“Investigators have been canvassing the area for evidence and witnesses, and they are following up on leads,” the department said.

Police are asking for anyone who might have relevant surveillance video or any other information to call law enforcement. The Ada County Dispatch number is 208-377-6790, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 208-343-2677 or online through 343COPS.com.