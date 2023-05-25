Boise police seek help locating missing vulnerable adult last seen in Southwest Boise

The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing 59-year-old vulnerable adult named Paul.

Paul was seen on a surveillance video about 10 a.m. Thursday at a business on the 1600 block of South Vista Avenue, Boise police said on social media. He was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. near West Overland Road and South Bird Avenue.

He is believed to be driving a dark green Suzuki Esteem with Idaho license plate 1AJB81U, according to police.

“Officers and his family are worried for his safety due to ongoing health concerns,” the Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.