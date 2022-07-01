Boise police seek public’s help locating 17-year-old suspect in Tuesday night shooting

The Boise Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect officials say was involved in a shooting Tuesday night on the 3400 block of 34th Street.

Dieu Kato, a 17-year-old from Boise, is wanted on a warrant for two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of firing into an occupied dwelling, according to a news release from police.

Kato, 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds, is believed to be armed, police said. Anyone who sees him or has information on his location is asked to call 911 or email Officer Thueson with the U.S. Marshals Task Force at rthueson@cityofboise.org.

At around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Boise police were called to a home on N. 34th Street after reports of shots being fired. A group of people were on a patio when the suspect approached wearing a mask, according to the release, and the group fled into the house as the suspect began firing a gun.

One victim was struck by debris from bullets hitting things near him, police said.

After an investigation at the scene by Boise Police Department detectives, Kato was identified as the suspect, despite the fact the shooter was said to be wearing a mask. The investigation is ongoing, and police provided no additional information as to how Kato was named.

Detectives and U.S. marshals made “multiple efforts” to locate Kato prior to asking for the public’s help, according to the release.

The Idaho Statesman and police do not regularly identify suspects who are not adults, but took into account the nature of the crime and the fact that the suspect is still thought to be an armed threat.