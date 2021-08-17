Boise Police seek witnesses to weekend stabbing, announce arrest in firing of weapon

The Boise Police Department said Monday that it is seeking witnesses to a stabbing and another incident that took place downtown early Sunday morning just as bars were closing.

Police said in a news release that they located a stabbing victim on a sidewalk near 5th and Main streets at about 2 a.m. Sunday, and that person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They said a second victim was struck with an unknown object and was taken via private vehicle to a local hospital.

An investigation is ongoing, police said, but they do know that some sort of altercation occurred between two groups. No arrests have been made, and anyone who witnessed the incidents is asked to contact dispatch at 208-377-6790; or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com; or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

Man arrested for allegedly firing weapon outside home

In the same news release, police announced that a 53-year-old Boise man had been arrested Saturday night on suspicion of aggravated assault, a felony, and discharge of a firearm in city limits, a misdemeanor.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Sunrise Manor Way, near Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road in West Boise. The suspect reportedly fired a high-powered rifle multiple times in front of his residence and pointed the weapon at one individual, police said. No one was injured.

According to police, the suspect was upset about a neighbor’s loud music. They said they seized the weapon and booked him into the Ada County Jail, where he remained Monday evening.