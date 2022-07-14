Boise police seeks public’s help in search for 41-year-old stabbing suspect

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

The Boise Police Department is searching for a 41-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed and seriously injured another man after a fight.

Ryan McCabe is approximately 6’3” and has several tattoos, according to a Thursday news release from Boise police. Authorities believe McCabe may have fled Boise and is traveling in an unknown car.

At 2 a.m. officers responded to a report of a stabbing in a parking lot on the 1400 block of South Entertainment Avenue, near a Walmart Supercenter, the release said. Police located an “injured adult male” and secured the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was taken by Ada County Paramedics to a local hospital to receive treatment for “serious injuries.”

Detectives from the department’s Violent Crimes Unit also responded to the scene and were able to identify McCabe as a suspect, according to the news release. McCabe and the victim know each other. Police alleged McCabe and the victim got into a physical fight when McCabe “produced a weapon.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

“Detectives are coordinating with law enforcement across the state and are asking for the public to call police if anyone sees him or has information on where he might be,” the release said.