Boise police sergeant sues city, former Chief Ryan Lee over neck incident

A Boise police officer whose neck was injured when former Police Chief Ryan Lee demonstrated a neck hold on him has sued the city and Lee.

Sgt. Kirk Rush, a member of the Boise Police Department’s K-9 Unit, alleged in a lawsuit that he had been at odds with Lee over planned policy changes to the K-9 unit, to which Rush was assigned. In October 2021, the officer said, Lee demonstrated a neck hold on him without his consent, which caused him injuries that later required surgery.

The lawsuit follows a tort claim over the same dispute, filed in April 2022. Tort claims in Idaho are legal filings against government agencies that precede lawsuits.

The lawsuit accuses Lee of civil battery, accuses the city of negligence, and asks for damages. Civil battery is intentional contact, including harmful or offensive contact, without permission.

News of the Rush incident was one of multiple controversies that led to Lee’s ouster in September. Earlier this year, an independent law firm reviewing the department’s policies determined that veteran officers had chafed at Lee’s reforms — which he began implementing after he was hired from the Portland Police Bureau — and pushed him out.

Lee received a severance package from the city and has not spoken publicly about this incident or his ouster. His attorney did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

Earlier this summer, Mayor Lauren McLean told the Statesman that she “made the best decision I could” in asking him to leave.

In an email, a spokesperson for McLean, Maria Weeg, said a worker’s compensation claim Rush filed over the incident has been settled.

“Sgt. Rush has received the medical and other benefits to which he is entitled, and the city is willing to pay for any other medical claims associated with his injury into the future,” Weeg said. “We remain open to mediating any issues Sgt. Rush and his lawyers believe were unresolved.”

What does the lawsuit say?

At an Oct. 12, 2021, staff meeting, Lee explained to officers that one of their members had inappropriately used a type of neck restraint known as a lateral vascular neck restraint, according to the lawsuit.

Neck restraints have received heightened scrutiny in the wake of George Floyd’s and others’ killings.

At the briefing, Lee said the vascular neck holds should only be used when “deadly force is authorized,” the lawsuit said.

After explaining the neck hold, he asked Rush — the acting watch commander — to join him at the front of the room. He then “suddenly grabbed” the back of Rush’s neck and pulled him around the room.

“Sgt. Rush felt humiliated to be treated this way but felt that he could not object or ask to be let go because Mr. Lee was the chief of police,” the lawsuit said. Lee then asked him if he could stand up. Rush said no, and Lee released him.

Lee then asked the sergeant to face away from him, and then “violently grabbed Sgt. Rush’s forehead and yanked his head backward.”

Three days after the meeting, Rush filed the worker’s compensation claim with the department. His supervisor, Lt. Josiah Ransom, later filed a human resources complaint.

“In late October 2021, someone within BPD command staff requested that the Idaho State Police investigate the incident as a felony battery,” according to the lawsuit.

In January 2022, Rush had surgery on his neck, which included implanting a plate, according to the lawsuit. His injuries included a “cervical neck sprain” and “multiple bulging discs.”

The state police investigation ended that same month, and E. Clayne Taylor, the Clearwater County prosecuting attorney, concluded in August 2022 that criminal charges could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt, but that his was a “very difficult decision” and “a close call.”

On Oct. 3, Rush was told in a letter that the city had “determined there is sufficient evidence to conclude that an officer or department employee violated law or policy.”