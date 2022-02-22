Boise Police shoot, injure person along Fairview Avenue after responding to incident

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Boise Police officers shot and injured a person along Fairview Avenue on Tuesday morning.

At 9:46 a.m., police officers responded to a subject and a vehicle stopped in the road on Fairview Avenue between N. Liberty Street and N. Hartman Street, according to the Boise Police Department’s Twitter account.

An “officer-involved shooting” occurred, police said, but it is not clear what exactly happened.

The subject was injured and is in stable condition at the hospital, police said. No officers were injured.

The incident is under investigation by Ada County’s Critical Incident Task Force, which is the routine for police shootings.

Fairview Avenue is closed for an undetermined amount of time while the investigation continues.