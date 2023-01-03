Boise police shoot, injure person near I-184 Flying Wye

A Boise police officer shot and injured an unidentified person on the Interstate 184 Connector near the Flying Wye.

The Boise Police Department said in a news release Tuesday people called the Ada County Dispatch at 9:40 a.m. reporting that a person was “walking in the traffic lanes on the freeway.”

An officer responded to the call, and police alleged that the person “refused officer commands” and had a weapon, which caused the officer to fire at the person. The person was injured and taken to a local hospital.

The officer, who has not been identified, wasn’t injured.

The incident stalled traffic near the Flying Wye. Boise police tweeted at 10:04 a.m. that all westbound traffic on I-184 was being diverted west to Meridian and that the flyover was closed going east.

This is the first police shooting in the Treasure Valley in 2023. Last year, out of the seven police shootings in the area the Boise Police Department was involved in three.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force was called, and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

The Idaho Statesman has reached out to Boise police for more information.