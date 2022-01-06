🌱 Boise Police Survey + Stable Removal + Speed Skater Death

Happy Thursday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know to get this day started. These are the most important things going on around town today.

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Boise Daily. The Boise Police will soon be asking you how they are doing, and for those who spent Wednesday in the dark, we have the answer what occurred. Some old horse stables are making way for a park and in a story you need to read to completely understand, an Idaho woman and her husband face charges after the death of a Utah speed skater. Finally, a Boise employee met the owner of the company under the glare of television cameras.

Rain and snow showers. High: 45 Low: 40.

Here are the top stories today in Boise:

Story continues

Today in Boise:

The Canals Connect Community Coalition is a big-tent space for interested nonprofits, businesses, residents and others coalesce once-a-month to talk and strategize about how to help advance urban pathways in the Treasure Valley utilizing irrigation infrastructure. (Noon)

Have you ever wondered how penguins paint? Wonder no more. Join Zoo Boise for a special evening and a paint and sip with our Magellanic penguins. (5:30 p.m.)

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection site for Thursday is 711 Mountain Cove Road in Boise. (Noon)

Join featured artist Lisa Bower “in the moment” throughout January at Art Source Gallery . Enjoy music by JB Duo, snacks, and wine by Indian Creek Winery at the opening reception. (5 p.m.)

Enjoy free admission at the Idaho State Museum on Thursday. Drop in for a guided tour led by a certified tour guide, offered at 5:30 and 6:30. Tours are 45 minutes and cover the highlights of the museum exhibits.In addition, see the temporary exhibition Trailblazing Women of Idaho. (5 p.m.)

Boise Fact of the Day:

The reported incidence of classic Creutzfeldt-Jakob (Mad Cow) disease is one case per million people. From this, experts predict that approximately 270 people per year will die in the United States from the disease.

From my notebook:



Boise Weekly: "Omicron and Testing in the Treasure Valley:Testing remains to be a bit of an issue across the nation and Idaho and although the CDC states that 'testing is very important to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.'" (Instagram)

Boise State Public Radio: "Snowpack levels are now hovering above average from the Rockies to the Sierra Nevadas, according to the National Weather and Climate Center." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Central Rim: "Large, sweet black Lab running loose in neighborhood. Orange collar, no tags." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Borah: "If there are anybody that are having trouble snow shoveling, or getting out of a stuck situation, please shoot me a message! I will do my best to get to helping those who are in need!" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Roosevelt Flats: "Hello Neighbors! I am fostering the sweetest dog that needs a loving home. I’m hoping a neighbor will adopt so that he can have a built-in dog-sitter! I don’t want to miss him… he’s pretty special." (Nextdoor)

Brave New World: Artist Reception (Jessie Swimeley, Carolyn Greener, Jill Storey) (January 8)

