Boise Police: Suspect arrested after shooting in Vista, with victim in critical condition

Boise Police have arrested a suspect in an early Saturday shooting in Vista.

At 4:10 a.m., Boise officers responded to a call in the 2100 block of South Owyhee Street, in the Vista neighborhood, according to a news release.

Officers found a person in a house who had been shot and a man at the scene, who they believed was the suspect, the release said.

“Following further investigation, evidence indicates the suspect shot the victim following an argument,” the release said. A firearm was found at the home.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on Saturday on suspicion of felony aggravated battery.

The shooting victim had life-threatening injuries, the release said, and was treated by Ada County paramedics. The victim was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition early Saturday afternoon.