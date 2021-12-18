Boise Police: Suspect flees in stolen delivery truck, drives on high school track

A suspect in a robbery fled police in a stolen delivery truck and drove on a Boise high school’s property, according to the Boise Police Department.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man from Boise, was eventually apprehended on suspicion of felony burglary, grand theft, attempting to elude police and malicious injury to property.

At around 1:30 p.m., officers approached a suspect in a burglary on S. Apple Street, in Southeast Boise, according to a texted statement from a police spokesperson, Haley Williams.

“The suspect took off and ran into an unoccupied delivery truck and drove away,” Williams said.

Two nearby schools were placed under a shelter-in-place order as a precaution. The suspect “drove through school property causing damage to a high school track and field,” Williams said.

It was not immediately clear which schools were under shelter-in-place orders or which school property the suspect drove the truck on.

The man was arrested by police near East Amity Road and South Holcomb Road, which is north of the Simplot Sports Complex. There were no injuries reported.