Boise police: Suspected mall shooter has died

A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said. The mall had been secured by Monday evening, and police said it would remain closed as the investigation continues. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said the shooting was reported to law enforcement about 1:50 p.m. on Monday — including a report that one person was “shot and down” at that time.