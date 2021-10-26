Boise police: Suspected mall shooter has died
The suspect in an Idaho mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. (Oct. 26)
“I can’t even put into words how completely devastated and shattered I am.”
Three crew members who had worked alongside “Rust” assistant director David Halls have given details about the A.D.’s behavior on a previous project, where he is alleged to have created unsafe conditions on a set in 2019. “I can confirm that Dave Halls was fired from the set of ‘Freedom’s Path’ in 2019 after a […]
A Staten Island mother is developing a lingerie brand for transgender women meant to solve issues surrounding "tucking," which she said can cause urinary tract infections.
Rick Smith says staffing shortages in the North Patrol Division and other areas necessitated the move.
A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said. The mall had been secured by Monday evening, and police said it would remain closed as the investigation continues. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said the shooting was reported to law enforcement about 1:50 p.m. on Monday — including a report that one person was “shot and down” at that time.
The first time I was called a f**got was during the summer of 2013. I was around Lil Nas X’s […] The post Who you calling a f**got? Why Black men like Boosie must address their inner homophobia appeared first on TheGrio.
Dave Halls had previously been dismissed from another film over gun safety violations.
President Joe Biden took part in the 2021 Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit on Tuesday morning and announced an investment worth up to $102 million to expand the United States's partnership with the group.
The remains were found Sunday where three boys who are siblings lived, police said. The remains are believed to belong to a fourth brother, police said.
Get your vaccine card ready.
In a town in northern Chile it is not unusual for residents to stumble across ancient mummies.
Tigers among top schools for top CB out of Nevada.
Satirist Mort Sahl, who helped revolutionize stand-up comedy during the Cold War with his running commentary on politicians and current events and became a favorite of a new, restive generation of Americans, died Tuesday. He was 94.
Chip and Joanna Gaines are back renovating with "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" on the Magnolia Network. Here are the rules homeowners must know about the hit show. "Our kids are young, so until they're all out of the house and off to college, Waco is where we're going to base our renovation business," Joanna Gaines told fans on a Facebook Live Q&A.
"House Hunters" has become a HGTV staple for over 20 years. House Hunters has been helping people find their dream home for more than 20 years now, and it's still going strong. Bobi Jensen, a former homebuyer on House Hunters, said production wouldn't agree to have her on the show until she and her husband closed on their house.
World Menopause Day last week caused a big spike in articles and awareness of the menopause; its symptoms, treatments and some practicalities, but naturally there were still some questions remaining. We asked you to submit your questions to Dr Louise Newson, a leading menopause specialist and founder of balance-app.com, and here you can find her answers across a range of topics...
Seniors on Social Security will see much higher checks next year. The 5.9% benefits increase is the biggest income bump current retirees have seen in decades, so that's good news right? Not necessarily, according to a powerful senior advocates group called the Senior Citizens League.
Many fans were still bummed about losing Charlie Watts, still flustered by the extra yearlong wait and still a wee bit worried about COVID safety at the Twin Cities' biggest concert since the pandemic began. The ones who turned up at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Rolling Stones concert on Sunday night, however, shrugged off all those lingering concerns with the same mantra that has followed the ...
FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., is urging Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to oppose immigration provisions in the proposed budget reconciliation bill that would make hundreds of thousands more employment-based green cards available - provisions Hagerty calls "the crown jewel of corporate lobbying."
Chipotle Boorito 2021 has changed again amid COVID-19. To get a $5 Halloween meal, you need to order online and there's a contest for free codes.